$0.08 EPS Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,846 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $43,737,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $21,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.56. 619,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,303. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $47.64.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

