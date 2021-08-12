-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%.

SHEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

SHEN stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 159,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,140. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

In other news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,588.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,136,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,600,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after buying an additional 217,765 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,306,000 after buying an additional 74,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

