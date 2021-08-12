$0.23 EPS Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. The AZEK posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZEK. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

AZEK stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,678,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,743. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.24. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $201,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The AZEK by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after buying an additional 3,011,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,441,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,728,000 after purchasing an additional 563,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,095,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 497,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,083 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

