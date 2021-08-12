$0.29 EPS Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. Myers Industries reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $54,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,710,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.90. 115,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,731. The firm has a market cap of $792.21 million, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.14. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

