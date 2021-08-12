-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

AERI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $690.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after buying an additional 125,831 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after buying an additional 436,299 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,240,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after buying an additional 67,658 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

