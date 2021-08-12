$0.74 EPS Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.76. Atlantic Union Bankshares also reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AUB traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 264,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.36. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $42.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

