$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Republic Services posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 792,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after acquiring an additional 524,587 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,619,000 after buying an additional 153,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.09. 1,246,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,627. Republic Services has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

