$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $777.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77, a PEG ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

