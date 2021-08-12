$1.30 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $126.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $128.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.