10,519 Shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

NYSE SPCE traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,204,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.90. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

