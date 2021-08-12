$114.75 Million in Sales Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will announce sales of $114.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.00 million. Aterian reported sales of $58.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $367.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.01 million to $375.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $449.75 million, with estimates ranging from $449.60 million to $449.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 108.98%.

ATER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,161,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,539,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,131,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Aterian has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $137.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

