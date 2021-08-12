1,200 Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Acquired by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Popular in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.31. 11,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,474. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $83.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Popular news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.