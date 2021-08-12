1,272 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $173.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $178.43.

