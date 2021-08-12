12,943 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.01. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upped their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

