141 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $4,616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,746.87.

NYSE:CMG traded up $11.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,867.99. 3,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,413. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,598.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,152.84 and a 12-month high of $1,912.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $49,541,857. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.