1,546 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $11,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE HCA opened at $241.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $255.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.