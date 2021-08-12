1,754 Shares in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,649,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,869,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 247,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.60. 5,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.53. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Several brokerages have commented on GSHD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,194.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,194. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $2,785,309.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,218 shares of company stock worth $50,096,241. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

