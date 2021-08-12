1inch (1INCH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $368.33 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. 1inch has a market capitalization of $498.76 million and approximately $368.33 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.77 or 0.00006271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00055483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.95 or 0.00868404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00109853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00155159 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch (1INCH) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,362,122 coins. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

