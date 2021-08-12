1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ONEM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.76.

Shares of ONEM stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,805. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 31.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 64.7% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 210,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

