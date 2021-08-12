1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

FCCY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.95. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $226.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

