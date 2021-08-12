$2.28 EPS Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the highest is $2.41. Saia reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist raised their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $248.59. The company had a trading volume of 162,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,755. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Saia has a twelve month low of $117.07 and a twelve month high of $253.00.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

