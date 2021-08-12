$204.30 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post $204.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.49 million. Criteo reported sales of $185.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $898.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $882.80 million to $908.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $954.04 million, with estimates ranging from $914.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRTO. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 676,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,777. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.12. Criteo has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Criteo by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,617,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,378,000 after acquiring an additional 320,920 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Criteo by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,547,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,993,000 after acquiring an additional 507,300 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,385,000 after buying an additional 1,170,418 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $29,444,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

