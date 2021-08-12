$272.20 Million in Sales Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will report sales of $272.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.60 million and the highest is $272.80 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14).

ALHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $28,875,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $3,290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $2,883,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $41,414,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 254,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.36. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

