$28.08 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to post sales of $28.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.32 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $25.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $110.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $115.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $120.59 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $134.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GMRE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

GMRE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,612. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $954.61 million, a PE ratio of -114.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 82,491 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.6% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 715,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $1,647,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 4.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

