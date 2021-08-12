3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.07 Million

Equities analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to announce sales of $142.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.92 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $135.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $586.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.12 million to $595.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $624.29 million, with estimates ranging from $612.46 million to $630.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDD. Loop Capital lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In other news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $821,947. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,463,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $159,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,343,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $561,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,372,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.27. 3,266,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,772,930. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

