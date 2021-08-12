$4.47 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report sales of $4.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.55 billion. The Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $18.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $18.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.21 billion to $19.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $924,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,991.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 44,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $3,195,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 511,604 shares of company stock worth $37,142,089. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.27. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

