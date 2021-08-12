4,243 Shares in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIW stock opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.69.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.