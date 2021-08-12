44 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,513 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,104 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 234,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,746,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

