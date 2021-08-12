44 Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,595,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,163,000 after purchasing an additional 572,690 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $334.98. 56,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,446. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $356.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

