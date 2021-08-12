44 Wealth Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,063,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,283 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,437,000 after purchasing an additional 835,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,223,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,921,000 after purchasing an additional 761,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,586,000 after purchasing an additional 241,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

NYSE RCI traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.13. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.