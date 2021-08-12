44 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 401 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $510.36. 57,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,979. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

