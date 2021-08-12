44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,009 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $44,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 54,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,671. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

