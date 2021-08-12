$441.31 Million in Sales Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post sales of $441.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $454.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $428.10 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $254.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHEF. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.66. 142,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

