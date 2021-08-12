5,457 Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Motco grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth $588,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

NYSE ACC opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 697.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,297 shares of company stock worth $1,153,253 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

