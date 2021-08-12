5,607 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,607 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 808.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Illumina by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 164.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 225 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Illumina stock traded up $7.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $510.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,212. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $472.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

