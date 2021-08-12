5,742 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Separately, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Shares of DFAS opened at $58.93 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51.

