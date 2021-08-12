$634.73 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to post sales of $634.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $574.10 million and the highest is $679.00 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $493.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,481 shares of company stock worth $1,016,190. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,171,000 after buying an additional 711,972 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after acquiring an additional 616,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 403,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWW opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

