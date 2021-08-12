72,105 Shares in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 72,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth approximately $24,466,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 174,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34. Micro Focus International plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on MFGP shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

