73,000 Shares in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 1,260.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 257,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 238,114 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 267.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 160,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Jaguar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 263.79% and a negative net margin of 388.26%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

