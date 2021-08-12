$797.05 Million in Sales Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report $797.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $797.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $796.60 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $691.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $339,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,833,470.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $976,150 in the last three months. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

FUL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.36. 4,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,904. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.24. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

