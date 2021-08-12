84,000 Shares in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYPU) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYPU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCYPU. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,538,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $105,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,824,000.

Shares of BCYPU stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

