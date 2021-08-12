89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered 89bio from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 89bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of 89bio stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $18.43. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.71 million and a PE ratio of -5.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 123,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,318,188.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 194,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,956 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 89bio by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 18,061.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 434,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 229,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

