8PAY Achieves Market Capitalization of $208,052.71 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $208,052.71 and approximately $784,466.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00045895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00141649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00152334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,055.63 or 0.99996356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.40 or 0.00867952 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

