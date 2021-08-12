91,527 Shares in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CBIZ by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $529,837.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,376 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,001.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.43. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.