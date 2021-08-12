Abcam (LON:ABC) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,780.00

Abcam plc (LON:ABC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,780 ($23.26) and last traded at GBX 1,481 ($19.35), with a volume of 167212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,480 ($19.34).

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,432 ($18.71).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,367.55. The stock has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,647.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

