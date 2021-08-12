Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of AWP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.65. 2,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,145. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

