Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.
Shares of AWP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.65. 2,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,145. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56.
About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund
