Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 297.70 ($3.89), with a volume of 7054339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298.50 ($3.90).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Get Abrdn alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABDN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their target price on Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of £6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 2,800 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

Abrdn Company Profile (LON:ABDN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.