Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%.

ABST traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,835. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $584.97 million, a P/E ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABST. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.