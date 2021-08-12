Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%.

ABST traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.88. 11,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98. Absolute Software has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $21.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABST shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

