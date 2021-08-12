Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.